RJD hopes defectors in Bihar will be disqualified like turncoats in Himachal

In a veiled attack on the ruling BJP at the Centre, the RJD spokesperson alleged, "Gujarati moneybags have been let loose to inflict psychological damage on our leader Tejashwi Yadav in whom the unemployed youth of Bihar see a ray of hope."

Jha also said that "all leaders of the Mahagathbandhan" in Bihar, including former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, were likely to attend Sunday's rally in Patna, but in response to a pointed query, added, "We have not specially invited any leader. The Congress, which is our ally, says Rahul Gandhi is coming. We take them at their word."

The RJD leader, when asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, alleged that "he is going to inaugurate many projects but one of these is a road which is far from complete."