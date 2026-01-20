Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiabihar

RJD national executive meeting in Patna on January 25; cadres demand 'working president'

The front-runner for the post is Tejashwi Yadav, a former deputy chief minister and, currently, the leader of the opposition, who is Prasad's younger son and heir apparent.
Last Updated : 20 January 2026, 09:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 January 2026, 09:46 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRJDPatna

Follow us on :

Follow Us