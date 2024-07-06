RJD warns its workers against joining Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj

Patna: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Saturday shot off a circular warning its rank and file against association with the Jan Suraaj campaign launched by political strategist turned activist Prashant Kishor.

RJD leaders were tight-lipped about the letter signed by state president Jagadanand Singh, who called Jan Suraaj the "B team of the BJP", dependent on the saffron party for its finances.

However, a screenshot of the letter was shared by Jan Suraaj on its X handle with the remark "the RJD, which claims to be Bihar's strongest political party, has grown jittery over the mere announcement that Jan Suraaj will become a political party".