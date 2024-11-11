Home
SC junks plea of Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party to postpone Bihar by-elections

Calling it a policy issue, the top court said courts shouldn't interfere in such matters and noted all arrangements had been made for the Bihar by-elections.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 November 2024, 11:37 IST

Published 11 November 2024, 11:37 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPrashant Kishor

