'Shocked to learn about his involvement': Father of man arrested for firing outside Salman's house

"I was really shocked to learn about his involvement through social media... We don't know how it happened. He was never involved in any crime earlier.

"He was a simple person... he was working in Jalandhar (Punjab), I don't know how he reached Mumbai," Shah, a daily wager, told reporters.

According to Mumbai Police, Pal and Gupta were on the run after firing five rounds outside Khan's residence. They were picked up from a village in Kutch district of Gujarat on Monday night.

West Champaran Superintendent of Police D Amarkesh said no member of the accused's family has been arrested.