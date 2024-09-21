Student found hanging in NIT Patna hostel room, suicide note recovered

The body of the woman, who hailed from Andhra Pradesh, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room. A suicide note was also found at the spot.

"A call was received by the police around 10.15 pm on Friday informing that a female student committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling fan inside her hostel room. Police reached there and found her body... she was taken to the nearest government hospital, where she was declared brought dead," a police statement said, without identifying the deceased.