<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Six people, including women and children, were reported killed after a transport bus rammed into an autorickshaw at Thalappady in Kerala - Karnataka border at Manjeswar in Kasaragod on Thursday afternoon.</p><p>The autorickshaw driver and passengers were among those killed. All were said to be natives of Karnataka. Two injured were rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru.</p><p>A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus from Kasaragod to Mangaluru was involved in the accident by around 1.45 pm.</p><p>The driver lost control over the bus and it rammed into the autorickshaw and a bus waiting shelter. The two injured were waiting for the bus. Brake failure and overspeed of the bus were said to be the reasons for the accident.</p>