Survey underway to look for encroachments on land belonging to unregistered temples: Bihar Dy CM

Patna: Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary on Friday said a survey is underway to check for any encroachments on land belonging to unregistered temples and mutts in the state.

He said once the exercise was complete, “removal of encroachments will be ensured within three months”.

“The state government is committed to ensuring that no sale/purchase of immovable assets, including land, belonging to the unregistered or registered temples and mutts, takes place,” Chaudhary said in the assembly.

The revenue department is conducting the survey.