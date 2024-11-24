Home
Tejashwi may skip winter session of Parliament out of political shame post bypoll outcome: JD(U)

The RJD lost two seats, thereby getting deprived of the "single-largest party" status in the 243-strong assembly that Yadav and his colleagues prided themselves on.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 November 2024, 09:40 IST

Published 24 November 2024, 09:40 IST
