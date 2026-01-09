Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Don't be driven by emotion, think about future: Tamim Iqbal on Bangladesh's T20WC stance

Bangladesh have expressed reluctance to tour India for the event starting February 7 and want their matches to be shifted to co-host Sri Lanka, citing security concerns.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 06:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 06:42 IST
Sports NewsCricketT20 World CupTamim Iqbal

Follow us on :

Follow Us