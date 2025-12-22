Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Easy money defined Asia in 2025. It gets harder now

Easy money defined Asia in 2025. It gets harder now

The real hit — if there is to be one — from the barriers erected by the White House will only be truly felt in 2026.
Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 08:55 IST
Last Updated : 22 December 2025, 08:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
World newsAsiaEconomyOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us