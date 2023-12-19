Triple murder accused surrenders a month after dodging police in Bihar

Patna: After dodging the police for close to a month, the main accused in a triple murder case in Bihar's Lakhisarai district on Tuesday surrendered before a court, an official said.

Ashish Chaudhary, who had on November 20 allegedly shot dead a woman he was in love with and her two family members, gave himself up before the CJM's court in Lakhisarai, according to Superintendent of Police Pankaj Kumar.

The SP said Chaudhary had allegedly sprayed Durga Jha (24) and her family members with bullets in Punjabi Mohalla locality of Lakhisarai town where the accused and the victims were next-door neighbours.

Chaudhary was said to be in love with Durga Jha and the two had secretly married, but the woman separated later on under pressure from her family members who were outraged over her inter-caste relationship.