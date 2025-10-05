KU Botany research team finds four new plant species

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: In the academic year 2024–25, Prof Kotresh Katralhalli of the Department of Botany at Karnatak University in Dharwad, along with his team of researchers, have successfully identified four new plant species through their botanical research in the forests of the Western Ghats.</p><p>Their research paper has been published in the international scientific journal Phytotaxa in the 2024–25 edition. Globally, an estimated 30 lakh plant species exist. Out of these, only about 3,50,000 species have been identified so far. This means nearly 26.50 lakh plant species are yet to be scientifically classified, said Prof Kotresh. Earlier, the research team had completed botanical surveys in eight districts of Karnataka, namely Bidar, Kalaburagi, Gadag, Haveri, Raichur, Belagavi, Koppal, and Ballari. During the current year, surveys were conducted in Uttara Kannada, Shivamogga, and Chikkamagaluru districts.</p><p>In the course of this fieldwork, the following four new plant species were identified. <em>Obirononia markyuliensis</em> was found at Markyuli village in Sagar taluk, Shivamogga district by Shreyas and Kotresh.</p><p><em>Jucsaenia sitaramii</em>, was found in the Kali Tiger Reserve, Uttara Kannada district by Shreyas & Kotresh.</p><p><em>Pharasopubia gorensis</em>, was found at Gore Gudda in Kumta taluk, Uttara Kannada district by Patagar, Betageri and Kotresh.</p><p><em>Utricularia kumetensis</em> was also found in Uttara Kannada district by Kanoj, Patagar, Betageri and Kotresh.</p>