Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

KU Botany research team finds four new plant species

Their research paper has been published in the international scientific journal Phytotaxa in the 2024–25 edition.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 17:19 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaResearchKarnatak UniversityBotany Department

Follow us on :

Follow Us