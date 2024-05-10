Two brothers get death penalty in triple murder case in Bihar

"Vijay Singh and his sons - Deepak and Rakesh - opposed this, leading to a fatal altercation where all three were beaten to death by Ajay Singh and his sons. Shakuntala Devi, Vijay Singh's wife, filed an FIR against the accused. The court, based on evidence and witness testimonies, pronounced death sentences for Sonal and Aman Singh, while Ajay Singh remains at large," Kumar said.