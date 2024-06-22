Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Bihar jail

"Bhagat's body was found hanging from the grille of the window of his cell, with a gamchha (traditional cotton towel) tied around his neck. In a suicide note, he said that he was in great mental stress because of having run into huge debts," Prabhakar said.

The incident took place when other inmates were attending a yoga camp organized on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

"Since it was, prima facie, a lapse on the part of the warder Lalan Mandal, he has been suspended. Action has also been recommended against Home Guard jawan Chandeshwar Mehta," Prabhakar said.

Mehta was also posted in the prison.