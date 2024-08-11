Union minister Manjhi urges Centre to take steps to help lagging Dalit castes

He explained, "Only three to four castes among Dalits are reaping the full benefits of the reservation system, including gaining positions as IAS and IPS officers and engineers. Meanwhile, several other Dalit groups, such as Bhuiya, Musahar and Dom continue to lag significantly behind due to a lack of education and other factors. The government must implement specific measures to uplift these disadvantaged castes within the Dalit community."

The Union cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, affirmed on Friday that there is no constitutional provision for a creamy layer within the SC-ST reservation framework as outlined by B R Ambedkar.