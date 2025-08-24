<p>Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's bike rally ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’, in Bihar saw several security breaches.</p><p>A video has surfaced on social media where it can be seen that a fan managed to breach security and kiss the Congress leader. He was later beaten and shooed away by security personnel present in the rally.</p><p>In the video, one of Rahul's bodyguard can be seen riding pillion on RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's bike. He steps down to slap the fan and shoo him away.</p><p>People who attended Rahul's rally were seen easily getting close to him, hugging, and even pulling his hand while he was riding the bike. However, this particular instance of a man kissing Rahul Gandhi went viral. </p>.<p>Rahul and Tejashwi on Sunday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bihar/watch-rahul-gandhi-tejashwi-yadav-ride-motorcycles-during-voter-adhikar-yatra-in-bihar-3694847">rode motorcycles</a> as they made their way through the streets of Araria in Bihar’s Purnea district during the ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.</p><p>The 1,300-km yatra was launched on August 17 from Sasaram. It will cover more than 20 districts over a period of 16 days, and conclude with a rally in Patna on September 1.</p>.WATCH | Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav ride motorcycles during ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar.<p>Netizens shared their reactions regarding Rahul's minimal security management.</p><p>A social media user <a href="https://x.com/Jaat_0060/status/1959499137642053702" rel="nofollow">said</a>, "I hope the state government will provide appropriate security keeping in view his increasing popularity in India." Another <a href="https://x.com/radical_commie/status/1959513104754053189" rel="nofollow">said</a>, "Yes, this really needs to be taken seriously. Don't forget, RSS exists. Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi were assassinated."</p>