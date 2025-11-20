Menu
WATCH: Nitish Kumar tries to touch PM Modi's feet at Patna airport; video goes viral

Many social media users recounted similar behaviour by Kumar, who is barely a few months younger than the PM, at a rally during last year’s Lok Sabha polls.
Last Updated : 20 November 2025, 16:18 IST
Published 20 November 2025, 16:18 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiBihar

