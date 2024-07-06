Water level of rivers in Bihar rising due to incessant rain

"Owing to moderate to heavy rain in certain areas in the state, water level of major rivers like Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak, Kamla, and Adahrwa are rising in their courses in the past couple of days. Kosi is flowing above the danger level at Supaul and its surrounding areas like Basantpur, while in Khagaria and Beldaur area it has touched the warning level on Friday," according to the latest report of the WRD.