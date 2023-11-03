We are distributing pens among youths, BJP giving them swords, spreading communcal hatred: Tejashwi Yadav

He also accused the BJP-led central government of spreading communal hatred across the country to divert the attention of people from real issues. Speaking at a function organised to distribute appointment letters to 1,20,336 teachers, Yadav said, “Today is a historic day. Such a massive level of government jobs were not given anywhere in the country on a single day. Those who got appointment letters today will celebrate Deepawali with a new zeal this year”.

Unemployment and poverty are the issues that need to be addressed, he said adding: “We are distributing pens among the youth, while leaders of the saffron camp are giving swords to job seekers.” The Narendra Modi government had promised 2 crore of jobs every year but that did not happen in 10 years, he said.