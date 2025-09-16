Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP accuses Rahul Gandhi of 'throwing tantrum' after his spat with Punjab police officer

The incident occurred after the Congress leader was barred from visiting a flood-hit border village
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 14:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 14:43 IST
India NewsBJPRahul GandhiPunjabfloodsIndia PoliticsAmit Malviiya

Follow us on :

Follow Us