Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiadelhi
LIVE

Delhi Red Fort blast LIVE updates | The conspirators will not be spared: PM Modi in Bhutan

Delhi Red Fort Car Blast LIVE News: A day after a high-intensity explosion ripped through a slow-moving car near the Red Fort, killing at least 12 people and injuring several others, a high alert has been sounded in the national capital and a few other parts of the country. Security forces are currently probing the attack. The Delhi Police has registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Explosives Act. Stay with DH for all-day updates .
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 07:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

12:2411 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast updates | The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice: Modi

12:0711 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast updates | Police conducting search operation in Faridabad after recovery of huge cache of explosives

12:0511 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast updates | NIA, along with other agencies, continues the probe at the blast site

11:4611 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast updates |  Amit Shah chairs a high-level security review meeting at his residence

11:4611 Nov 2025

Delhi Red Fort blast updates | Delhi blast: Police registers FIR under UAPA, Explosives Act; what we know so far about the explosion near Red Fort

Published 11 November 2025, 06:25 IST
India NewsDelhiRed FortBomb Blast

Follow us on :

Follow Us