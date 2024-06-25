BJP, Congress have made Constitution casteist, communal via amendments: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday said BJP and Congress governments have made the Constitution "casteist, communal and capitalistic" to a large extent through various amendments.

At a press conference , Mayawati said both parties show copies of the Constitution inside and outside Parliament but appear to be chips of the same block.

"Their thinking also seems to be similar and both of them have made this Constitution a casteist, communal and capitalist Constitution to a large extent through various amendments," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.