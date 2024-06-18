BJP deploys Rajnath Singh to build consensus on Speaker post

New Delhi: Keeping in mind the changed numbers of the new Lok Sabha, the BJP is working to build a consensus for the election of the Speaker’s post among alliance partners as well as the Opposition parties by deploying one of its senior most faces – Union Defence minister Rajnath Singh.

The legislative agenda for the Special Session, which will convene on July 24, will be to swear-in the newly-elected members of Parliament, as well as elect the Speaker. Opposition leaders under the I.N.D.I.A. bloc are set to meet this week to discuss the Speaker’s election, Congress sources said that a Dalit and/or woman face could emerge as a candidate.

Sources in the BJP said that Singh has been tasked with reaching out to several leaders across the board to ensure that there is no contest for the top post, a position that the BJP is keen to keep for itself. Despite the move, it seems unlikely that the government will convene an all-party meeting, since this session is only a special session, a senior party leader said.