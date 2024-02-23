BJP holding outreach drive for farmers in 1.25 lakh villages amid protest in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: To offset the potential negative effects of the farmers' protest, the BJP is carrying out an outreach programme among farmers in 1.25 lakh villages across the country.
The party’s farmers' wing, Kisan Morcha, is holding Kisan Choupals and feedback from these inputs will be incorporated on the party’s poll manifesto for 2024.
Among the steps being taken by the BJP's farmers' wing across these villages, workers of the wing are going to the villages and carrying out parikrama (circumambulation) rallies, where they are speak about the schemes of the Modi government.
"We are reaching out to the villagers with pamphlets, and in states where we have a BJP government, we are speaking about the schemes of the local government, too," said Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar.
Chahar added that as part of the outreach, they are also asking villagers for feedback on what they would want in the party’s poll manifesto. As part of the campaign, they are also holding choupals.
In each village, in these choupals, Kisan Morcha workers are also felicitating or celebrating the lives of armymen, martyrs and prominent farmers. “We are also doing this programme called tractor pujan, where the tractors will be decorated and celebrated,” Chahar said. “Each block is being reached out to and farmers everywhere—from Ladakh to Puducherry—are part of the campaign,” he added.
To this end, the wing is holding a rally in Raipur on March 3, which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is set to attend.
Chahar said that most of these programmes were broadcast on 900 screens across the country.
On the farmers’ demand for a legal guarantee on MSP, Chahar said that the pricing has been increased from time to time. “We are holding timely dialogues with the protesting farmers and a solution will be worked out soon,” he added.
(Published 23 February 2024, 16:24 IST)