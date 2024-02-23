BJP holding outreach drive for farmers in 1.25 lakh villages amid protest in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi: To offset the potential negative effects of the farmers' protest, the BJP is carrying out an outreach programme among farmers in 1.25 lakh villages across the country.

The party’s farmers' wing, Kisan Morcha, is holding Kisan Choupals and feedback from these inputs will be incorporated on the party’s poll manifesto for 2024.

Among the steps being taken by the BJP's farmers' wing across these villages, workers of the wing are going to the villages and carrying out parikrama (circumambulation) rallies, where they are speak about the schemes of the Modi government.

"We are reaching out to the villagers with pamphlets, and in states where we have a BJP government, we are speaking about the schemes of the local government, too," said Kisan Morcha president Rajkumar Chahar.