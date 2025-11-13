<p>The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=bjp"> Bhartiya Janata Party</a> (BJP) has hopped on to the 'apology trend' that brands have lately used for marketing. </p><p>A bunch of companies have apologised in the last few months, not for their faults, but for exceeding expectations. With this tactic, brands are humourously saying sorry for being 'too good' or 'too addictive'. </p><p>It all started with Volkswagen India issuing an "official apology" for building cars that are too hard to part ways with. The post went viral on social media. </p><p>Several brands like Skoda, Reliance Digital and Adani Ambuja Cement hopped on to the trend before it moved to politics. </p><p>In a thread of posts on social media platform X, the BJP has apologised to the nation. </p><p>The series of apologies started with the government providing with clean drinking water. </p><p>"We apologise… for giving 15 crore+ rural families clean tap water under Jal Jeevan Mission. Every household deserved safe water, and we made it happen — not as a dream, but as a right," the post read. </p><p>It was followed by highlighting the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pm%20awas%20yojana">PM Awas Yojana</a>. </p><p>"We also apologise… for building over 4 crore pucca homes through PM Awas Yojana. Because development isn’t just about policies — it’s about giving every family a roof, a hope, a future." </p><p>Focusing on the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=swaccha%20bharat">Swaccha Bharat </a>mission, the BJP said that it had transformed hygiene and dignity across the nation. </p><p>"Apologies for making sanitation a part of daily life. Under Swachh Bharat Mission, 12 crore toilets were built — transforming hygiene, dignity, and daily living across India."</p><p>Throwing light on the Saubhagya Yojana, the post said that 2.6 crore homes were provided with electricity. </p><p>"Sorry for brightening up 2.6 crore homes through Saubhagya Yojana. Where there was darkness, there is now opportunity — light that powers dreams, studies, and livelihoods," the post said. </p><p>Next, the BJP said that over 10 crore women had been provided with clean cooking gas. </p><p>"To those who profited from smoky kitchens — we truly apologise. Because Ujjwala Yojana gave 10.3 crore women clean cooking gas, health, and dignity. Progress cleared the air, quite literally."</p>.<p>Talking about roads, the party said 99% villages were connected through the PM Gram Sadak Yojana. </p><p>"We’re sorry for smooth roads and shorter journeys. PM Gram Sadak Yojana connected 99% of villages — ensuring that the “last mile” is no longer out of reach. Growth now travels to every doorstep," the post added. </p><p>The ruling party further said that it modernised railways with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=vande%20bharat">Vande Bharat</a> and Amrit Bharat trains. </p><p>"Apologies for the speed of modernisation. With Vande Bharat and Amrit Bharat trains, India’s railways are not just transport — they’re transformation," it said. </p><p>Going back to the Covid-19 pandemic, it said 81.3 Indians received free food and grains. </p><p>"Sorry for turning Garib Kalyan into action, not just a slogan. During the Covid-19 pandemic, 81.3 crore Indians received free food grains under PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. Because in New India, welfare means no one goes hungry."</p><p>The thread ended with an apology for "building a New India that delivers. For proving that governance can be about grit, growth, and genuine care."</p>