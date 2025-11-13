Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP joins 'apology' bandwagon, says sorry 'for building a new India'

A bunch of companies have apologised in the last few months, not for their faults, but for exceeding expectations as BJP too joined the ever-swelling list.
Last Updated : 13 November 2025, 13:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 November 2025, 13:25 IST
BJPIndiaVande BharatPM Awas YojanaBhartiya Janata PartyTrendingTrending NowSwaccha Bharat Mission

Follow us on :

Follow Us