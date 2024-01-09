BJP morcha's to hold rallies

Sources said that in all 14 such rallies will be carried out, and all morchas have been asked to organise a rally each in North India and one in South India.

“We have been told that one of the rallies will be addressed by prime minister Narendra Modi, while the other rally will be addressed by home minister Amit Shah,” a morcha prabhari said.

In the case of OBC Morcha, for instance, to offset the Opposition demand for a caste census, the rallies will be held in either Bihar or Uttar Pradesh for North India, and either in Karnataka or Telangana for South India. The Minority Morcha will hold a rally in Rajasthan and another in Maharashtra, said sources.

“The South should not be neglected, so all seven morchas will have rallies there. There are significant populations of Scheduled Castes and farmers, not to mention that women have supported us election after election,” a morcha president said.

Along with other activities of the party, the BJP is pursuing a concerted push among its wings. Last week, on January 4, the party announced a shuffle among the in-charges of these frontal organisations.

General secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, Tarun Chugh, Dushyant Gautam, Radha Mohan Das Agarwal and Bandi Sanjay Kumar were announced as the in-charges of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the OBC Morcha, the SC Morcha, the Minority Morcha, the Scheduled Tribe Morcha, and Kishan Morcha respectively. Vice-president Baijayant Panda will now be the in-charge of the Mahila Morcha.

The changes were affected after a marathon meeting of morcha presidents and in-charges across the country was helmed by party president JP Nadda. During the two-day meet, Nadda and key leaders laid out the party’s agenda for the polls and decided on programmes that each wing will have to carry out.