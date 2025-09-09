<p>New Delhi: The BJP top brass has asked all its MPs to organise health camps on Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>’s upcoming birthday on September 17, and mandatorily buy khadi on October 2, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mahatma-gandhi">Mahatma Gandhi</a>’s birth anniversary. The decision was taken during the three-day ‘Sansad Karyashala’ that took place between September 6-8. </p><p>Lawmakers have been asked to drive up sales of khadi products on October 2 with specific targets given to them. If they cannot meet the targets, the MPs must bring khadi sellers to areas accessible for more people to buy. </p><p>This is part of the three key directives given to MPs during the meet. In addition to organising health camps on the PM’s birthday on September 17, MPs have been asked to conduct marathons in 100 cities in which more than 10,000 youth should take part. These marathons will be called ‘Namo Marathons’ and will be carried out as a message to promote Fit India initiative, and Nasha Mukti Abhiyaan. </p>.NDA’s CP Radhakrishnan trounces Sudershan Reddy 452-300 in Vice President polls that saw cross-voting.<p>Apart from that, starting from Deen Dayal Upadhyay’s birthday on September 25 to Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthday on December 25, MPs have been asked to carry out ‘Sansad Khel Mahotsav’ where lawmakers will have to conduct sports festivals. This is in line with India’s 2036 Olympics bid. </p><p>During the three-day workshop and discussion, MPs were grouped into various categories based on constituency types — urban, rural, coastal, Northeast, Left-Wing Extremism affected areas, and even standing committees. The prime minister engaged with each group, said sources. </p><p>“MPs from rural areas suggested that the Centre should come up with some form of a respite for farmers who are not eligible for the PM Kisan Sanman Nidhi. With urban MPs, the PM spoke about challenges of urban governance, sanitation, and the success of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (RERA),” BJP MP K Laxman said. </p><p>During his interaction with MPs in the first two days, Modi told MPs that to ensure that GST benefits announced by the government reach the common man, all the MPs must organise 20-25 ‘Vyapari Samelan’ in their Lok Sabha constituency catering to small trader groups to ensure these benefits trickle down to the bottom. </p><p>“He also highlighted one of the boldest reforms – the ban on online paid gaming and gambling. Despite revenue loss, the government took this decision in the interest of India’s youth and society. PM Modi urged MPs to mobilise women and youth groups in spreading awareness and building social responsibility,” Laxman said. </p>