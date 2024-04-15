BJP reiterated its commitment to implementing UCC if elected for the third consecutive time

“We will move forward with a resolve to realise the idea of One Nation, One Election. BJP also considers the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) equally necessary in the interest of the country … there cannot be gender equality until Bharat adopts the UCC. It protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to pass the UCC, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonising them with the modern times,” Modi said while unveiling the document.

Some of its key promises include piped natural gas in every home, 3 crore additional houses for the poor under the Awas Yojana, a bullet train each in the South, North, and East, as well as providing training to women in SHGs in IT, education, health, retail and tourism sectors. The party also pledged to significantly increase passenger carrying capacity in railways by 2030 to significantly reduce the waiting list, and said three new types of Vande Bharat trains – sleeper, chair car and metro – will be introduced in addition to an app for reservations.

The BJP also said that it will declare the year 2025 as Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh to celebrate the life of Birsa Munda and develop more religious and cultural sites like the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, chairman of the manifesto committee, said that the party had carried out an “extensive and comprehensive” exercise, drawing suggestions from three sources. “First, through the raths. Second, from institutions and individuals. And, third from the party and suggestions that came online. We got 4 lakh suggestions from NaMo app, 10 lakh from videos,” Singh said.

Speaking at the unveiling, PM Modi also said that the BJP will establish Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centres Globally. “We will build Thiruvalluvar cultural centres all over the world. The world’s oldest Tamil language is our pride. BJP will undertake every effort to enhance the global reputation of Tamil language,” Modi said.

For the poor, the party in its manifesto has primarily promised free ration for the next five years and the establishing of a price stabilisation fund for vegetables and pulses to help keep the ‘gareeb ki thali’ (the poor man’s platter) affordable, in addition to extending the benefits of the popular schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Awas Yojana and Har Ghar Nal Se Jal. The BJP has also promised zero electricity bills to poor households under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

In its offerings for the middle class, the BJP has promised to strengthen the RERA Act to help families own houses, extend better healthcare, introduce more IITs, IIMs, AIIMS and expand the startup ecosystem to tier-2 and tier-3 cities. For women, the BJP’s poll promises include a special programme for sportswomen and extending the existing health services to focus on anaemia, breast cancer, cervical cancer and osteoporosis.

A law against paper leaks and making India a hub for high-value services and employment opportunities are among the promises for the youth. The BJP has also promised to support farmers who are in the production of pulses (like tur, urad, masoor, moon etc) and edible oil (mustard, soya, sesame and groundnut) as well as continue with financial support under PM Kisan and PM Fasal Bima Yojana.

The BJP has also promised to include every worker including gig workers, auto, taxi, truck and other drivers registered under e-Shram portal and to offer digital credit solutions for working capital to support the growth of small traders and MSMEs.