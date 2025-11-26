Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJP-RSS 'disrespect' Constitution, their love for it is mere 'pretence': Mallikarjun Kharge

He also noted that justice, equality, freedom, mutual brotherhood and secularism, which are the hallmarks of India, are in danger today under the BJP rule.
Last Updated : 26 November 2025, 09:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 November 2025, 09:23 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsMallikarjun KhargeRSSConstitution

Follow us on :

Follow Us