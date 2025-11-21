Menu
BJP slams Congress for giving peace prize to ex-UN body chief, claims she attacked India's sovereignty

The BJP's objection to the awardee stems from her remarks expressing concern over the lockdown in Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, among other factors.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 10:24 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsIndira Gandhi Peace prize

