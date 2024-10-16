BJP to hold conclave of 20 chief ministers of NDA

<p>New Delhi: The BJP will hold a conclave of all the 20 chief ministers of the National Democratic Alliance at Chandigarh on Thursday, following the swearing-in of Nayab Singh Saini as the Chief Minister of Haryana. </p><p>PM Narendra Modi will be present at the meeting and besides him, BJP president JP Nadda, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh, home minister Amit Shah, Andhra CM Chandra Babu Naidu, and Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio will chair the meeting. </p>.'Buoyed' BJP aims to win all 7 bypoll seats in Rajasthan; ruling party to draw blank, says Congress.<p>The BJP, in a communication, said that apart from “national development” issues, observing the 50th anniversary of the Emergency will be discussed.</p><p>The BJP alone has 13 chief ministers and 16 deputy chief ministers, and in addition to that, the states of Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim, Nagaland and Meghalaya are ruled by NDA partners.</p><p>“Deliberations in this meeting will cover a structured agenda covering national development issues. It will also discuss subjects like observance of Sanvidhan Ka Amrut Mahotsav and the year of 50th anniversary of attempt to murder democracy,” the BJP said in a statement. </p>