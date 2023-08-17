BJP top brass meet to talk poll preparedness for states, survey to ascertain candidates soon

The leader said that 160 of the leaders are likely to be selected from Uttar Pradesh, while 150 could come from Gujarat and Bihar. Over 45 MLAs could be from Maharashtra. The selected lawmakers have to convene in Bhopal by August 18.

Parameters for the selection of these candidates, sources said, are their popularity among people, a lack of controversies attached to their names, and their performance record in implementing scheme of the government. A key suggestion was that those candidates that are to be dropped should be replaced by those who have a good track record in conduction activities of social justice.

This is the first time that the party’s CEC is meeting three months ahead of the polls. Learning a lesson from its poll debacle in Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka, the CEC has started finalising its candidates in these poll-bound states well in advance so as to give party leadership sufficient time and scope to control dissidence and infighting.