BJP Yuva Morcha to protest outside Congress offices across India today against Rahul Gandhi's 'Hindu' remarks in LS

BJP Yuva Morcha will be holding protests outside Congress offices across the country on July 2 against Rahul Gandhi's now-expunged remarks on Hinduism, Tejasvi Surya, National President of the youth wing said, as reported by ANI.
In his maiden speech on Monday as the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi triggered a row with his now-expunged remarks on Hinduism during which he attacked the BJP.
His remarks drew massive protests from the members of the treasury benches, with BJP heavyweights like Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh taking umbrage to Gandhi's remarks.
More to follow...
Published 02 July 2024, 08:08 IST