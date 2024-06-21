BJP's 'corruption' is weakening country: Priyanka Gandhi slams govt over exam paper leaks

New Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the government over exam paper leaks, saying the issue has become a national problem under the BJP rule which has "ruined the future" of crores of youth.

The Congress general secretary's attack comes amid outcry against alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination NEET and also the cancellation of the UGC-NET examination on Wednesday a day after it was held, citing compromised integrity of the test.

In a post in Hindi on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "In the last five years, papers of 43 recruitment exams have been leaked in the country. Paper leak has become a national problem of our country under BJP rule which has ruined the future of crores of youth so far." "India is the youngest country in the world. We have the largest youth population. Instead of making these youth skilled and capable, the BJP government is making them weak," she alleged.