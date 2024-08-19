BJP's 'distorted version of Ram Rajya': Congress steps up attack over lateral entry

New Delhi: Congress on Monday doubled down its attack on the Narendra Modi government over the latest advertisement for lateral entry into senior bureaucracy with its top leaders saying the BJP's “distorted version of Ram Rajya” seeks to “destroy” the Constitution and “snatch” reservations to give it to “people of RSS”.

Both Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul continued their attack on the government over the UPSC advertisement on Saturday seeking applications from professionals from outside civil service for appointment as Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretaries in 45 posts.