<p>New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party, on Sunday launched the 'Namo Yuva Run' campaign to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday on September 17.</p><p>Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and BJP MP and BJYM President Tejasvi Surya inaugurated the campaign alongside actor-model Milind Soman, who has been appointed as the campaign's brand ambassador.</p><p>The initiative seeks to inspire youth to embrace fitness and adopt a drug-free lifestyle, Mandaviya said. The launch also unveiled the campaign's official registration portal, logo, mascot, and T-shirt — all symbolizing Seva, Fitness, and a Nasha Mukt Bharat.</p><p>Speaking about the nationwide event, Surya said, "To mark Modiji's birthday, the BJYM is organizing the 'Namo Yuva Run' across 100 cities on September 21, with 10,000 to 15,000 youth participating at each location."</p><p>Mandaviya added, "On PM Narendra Modi's 75th birthday, while the country wishes to offer him gifts, he urges citizens to fulfill their duties toward the nation. The 'Namo Yuva Run' is our way of tackling the challenge of drug addiction and promoting a healthier India."</p><p>On Milind Soman's participation, Surya said, "I have followed Milind Soman's fitness journey since high school. He is the fittest Indian today and the perfect example for youth to be fit and self-reliant. I requested him just two days ago, and he immediately agreed to join us."</p><p>Soman emphasized the importance of fitness for all generations: "Staying fit is essential to enjoy life and keep moving forward. Parents must prioritize health, as children follow their example. PM Modi himself values health deeply — seeing citizens participate in activities that benefit the nation is the best gift for him."</p><p>The campaign launch concluded with Surya and Soman taking part in a 'push-up challenge', symbolizing the start of the nationwide initiative.</p>