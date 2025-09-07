Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

BJYM launches ‘Namo Yuva Run’ with Milind Soman to mark PM Modi’s 75th birthday

The campaign aims to promote fitness and a drug-free lifestyle among youth, with simultaneous runs across 100 cities on September 21.
Last Updated : 07 September 2025, 13:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 September 2025, 13:05 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsPM ModiBJYMModi birthday

Follow us on :

Follow Us