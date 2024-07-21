BNS not seen as establishing justice-oriented system: WBNUJS prof

West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) Assistant Professor Faisal Fasih said, "The government has advertised that there is a transformation from punishment to justice... I beg to disagree." "Extensive power is given to the state or the police. It is not in conformity with the advertisement for making the laws. One may wonder how can penal codes be justice-oriented, these are about penal provisions," Fasih said during a workshop here on Saturday.