BNSS makes it hearing of victims mandatory before withdrawal of case

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which came into force on Monday replacing British-era Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) makes it mandatory for the views of victims to be heard before any application for withdrawal of case by prosecutor is allowed by the court.

The erstwhile CrPC under Section 321 allowed the prosecutor to withdraw a case at any time before the judgement is pronounced with the consent of the court but it did not allow the victim to be heard at this stage.

The BNSS, one of the three laws overhauling the criminal justice system, introduces Clause 360 which has a proviso that the victim must be heard before such withdrawal is allowed.