Body of 4-year-old allegedly killed by mother handed over to estranged father

The child was allegedly smothered to death by his mother. The incident took place in a service apartment at Candolim in North Goa between January 6 and 8, police said.

The accused had checked into a service apartment with her son on January 6. After staying there for two days, she left for Bengaluru in a taxi on January 8 morning. When the apartment staff went to clean the room in which she stayed, they found blood stains on a towel. The staff immediately informed the police and told them that she carried an unusually heavy bag, and her son was not seen with her, officials said.

The police in Goa contacted their counterparts in Chitradurga, who checked the woman's bag in which they found the body of the child. She was arrested there and later brought to Goa, where a court remanded her in police custody for six days, they said.

A senior police official said, "Raman, who was in Jakarta (Indonesia), was informed about the incident by the police and subsequently returned to India. Upon his arrival in Chitradurga in the evening, he provided consent for a post-mortem." Initial investigations by the police indicate that the woman allegedly smothered her son to death before attempting suicide by slashing her wrist. The unfolding details paint a tragic and distressing picture of the events leading to the child's death.

