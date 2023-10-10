Home
Homeindia

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani falls prey to KYC fraud, loses Rs 1.50 lakh

The incident took place on Sunday and a case in this connection was registered the next day, an official of Bandra police station said.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 11:37 IST

Bollywood actor Aftab Shivdasani became a victim of cyber fraud and lost Rs 1.50 lakh after he received a text message in which he was asked to update his Know Your Customer (KYC) details linked to a leading private sector bank, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Sunday and a case in this connection was registered the next day, an official of Bandra police station said.

'The actor received a message from a mobile number unknown to him. In the message, he was instructed to update his KYC details linked to the bank, failing which his account will be suspended. Shivdasani clicked on the link mentioned in the message. As he followed the instructions, he received a message that Rs 1,49,999 were debited from his account,' he said.

The actor then contacted the bank's branch manager on Monday and based on his advice, he lodged a police complaint, the official said.

A case under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 420 (cheating) and sections of the Information Technology (IT) Act was registered and further investigation was underway, he added.

Shivdasani has acted in several Bollywood films, including 'Mast', 'Masti' and 'Hungama'.

(Published 10 October 2023, 11:37 IST)
CrimeTrendingAftab Shivadasani

