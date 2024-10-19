Bomb threats to flights: Airline CEOs summoned by Bureau of Civil Aviation Security

<p>Amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/bomb-threat-streak-continues-at-least-30-flights-targeted-on-saturday-3239715">spate of bomb threats to flights</a>, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on Saturday called a meeting of CEOs of all airlines over the series of hoax bomb calls received in the last four days. </p><p>The meeting is under way at BCAS headquarters in Delhi, news agency <em>ANI</em> <a href="https://x.com/ANI/status/1847628742493163531" rel="nofollow">reported</a> citing sources.</p><p><em><strong>More to follow...</strong></em></p>