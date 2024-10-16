Home
Bomb threats to flights: Mumbai police detain minor for targeting 3 planes, Civil Aviation minister monitoring situation

'I am monitoring the situation regularly, and our law enforcement agencies are pursuing all the cases actively,' Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 14:23 IST

Statement from Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu

Credit: X/@ANI

Published 16 October 2024, 14:23 IST
