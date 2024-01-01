Books from the political sphere waiting for readers in 2024

Najma Heptullah, a former Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson who switched from Congress to the BJP, will also tell her eventful political story. Former Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde’s memoir, narrated to journalist Rasheed Kidwai, is also hitting stands this year.

Two definitive biographies of two late leaders – Sushma Swaraj and Ram Vilas Paswan – from Roli Books will be published in 2024. Swaraj’s biography is penned by veteran journalist Radhika Ramasheshan while Paswan’s life story is being told by journalist Sobhana K Nair. Kidwai’s updated biography of Sonia Gandhi will also be released in the new year.

Biographies of two towering Odisha politicians – Biju Patnaik and Nandini Satpathy – are also hitting stands.

The story of Satpathy or the ‘Iron Lady of Orissa’, who introduced land reforms and tore down tobacco trade mafia, is being told by Pallavi Rebbapragada while 'Biju Pattanaik: The Rainmaker of Opposition Politics' is written by Bhaskar Parichha, who tells the political upheavals of the veteran leader who remained politically obscure for years but rose like a phoenix.

January will see External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's Why Bharat Matters hitting the stands. Later in the year, his cabinet colleague Bhupendra Yadav through his Shaping of the Bharatiya Renaissance will look at how many of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies mirror what the RSS proponent and union leader Dattopant Thengadi had envisioned for India’s development journey.

Senior Congress MP Manish Tewari will also come up with his in-depth exploration of these critical questions pertinent to India’s foreign policy outlook and the contending forces that will shape the emerging global order in his book 'Are we ready?'

At the same time, Shashi Tharoor will be coming up with Shashi Tharoor's Wonderland of Words, which is a "voyage of discovery through a treasure house of astounding words" displaying his "consummate mastery" of the English language.

Amar Devulapalli's The Deccan Power Play: Reddy, Naidu and the Realpolitik of Andhra Pradesh will talk about the YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YS Jaganmohan Reddy and N Chandrababu Naidu regimes. Shyamlal Yadav, on the other hand, will be talking about Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers in his Chief Ministers of UP: from GB Pant to Yogi Adityanath Life and Politics.