Boost for ties as India & Canada to resume FTA talks

“We have agreed to begin negotiations on a high-ambition CEPA and double the trade between the two nations by 2030,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said at an event here on Monday.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 20:42 IST
Published 24 November 2025, 20:42 IST
