Boss lashes out at employee for 'stealing electricity; Redditt user shares bizarre story

The post reads: My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I'm stealing the company's electricity for personal use. What do you guys think?

The user then goes on to say that they are not on their phone all day.

The reason @Melodic-Code-2594 provides for putting the phone for charging was that they would sometimes forgets to charge it at night before going to bed.

The user also goes on to say that it is a desk job.

The post has attracted around 1,000 comments with Reddit users slamming the behaviour of the boss.

The user then also shared an update to the situation saying that they learnt that the “boss who made this comment to me is being let go at the end of the month”

“Probably why he was lashing out,” the user added.