Boss lashes out at employee for 'stealing electricity; Redditt user shares bizarre story

The internet is going crazy over a Reddit post where a user said that their boss yelled at them because they were charging their mobile phone in the office.
A Reddit user with the name @Melodic-Code-2594 posted a bizarre story of how the user was targeted by their boss for ‘stealing electricity’ after putting their phone for charging in the office.
The post reads: My boss got onto me today for charging my phone at work, saying I'm stealing the company's electricity for personal use. What do you guys think?
The user then goes on to say that they are not on their phone all day.
The reason @Melodic-Code-2594 provides for putting the phone for charging was that they would sometimes forgets to charge it at night before going to bed.
The user also goes on to say that it is a desk job.
The post has attracted around 1,000 comments with Reddit users slamming the behaviour of the boss.
The user then also shared an update to the situation saying that they learnt that the “boss who made this comment to me is being let go at the end of the month”
“Probably why he was lashing out,” the user added.
Such posts on Reddit regarding unruly behaviour at the workplace are not new. Just around a week back, another post on the social media platform had stirred the internet after a user claimed to have been "treated like a criminal" for refusing to check work emails on vacation.
The man claimed that he had taken his first vacation in eight months after joining an unnamed company, but was pestered to check his emails during his one-and-a-half-week long vacation.
After an argument, the man struck a compromise—he would take his laptop on vacation and check mail every 4-5 days—but that too was met with "a look of anger, disgust, and disbelief" and a "recommendation to check them daily".