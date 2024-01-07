News Now: Voting in Bangladesh begins amid boycott by main Opposition BNP
Bangladeshis are voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition BNP which is boycotting it. Voting began at 8 am local time and will continue till 5 pm. Track all the latest news updates from around India and the world, only with DH.
Last Updated 07 January 2024
Bangladesh goes to poll amid boycott by main Opposition BNP
Bangladeshis on Sunday began voting in the general elections expected to be won by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the absence of the main Opposition BNP which is boycotting it.
Voting began at 8 am local time and will continue till 5 pm.
A total of 119.6 million registered voters are eligible to vote at Sunday's polls in more than 42,000 polling stations, according to the country’s Election Commission.
On BNP's call for a 48-hour general strike, a Bangladesh local says, "In our country, there are 46 registered parties from the election commission. BNP is just one party. Only one party cannot define our country's political system. I will go to the vote centre to cast my vote because I want to elect my representative..."
Nearly 14 polling centres, two schools torched in Bangladesh ahead of general elections.
Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Saturday said his government would continue providing assistance to refugees from Myanmar and internally displaced people from Manipur, with support from the Centre.
