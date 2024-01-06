News Now: ED arrests Bongaon Municipality Chairman over ration scam case in Bengal
Last Updated 06 January 2024, 02:22 IST
Highlights
Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested former Bongaon Municipality Chairman Shankar Adhya, in connection with a ration scam case.
Rehearsals for the 26th January Republic Day parade underway at Kartavya Path
Two coaches of Jodhpur-Bhopal passenger train derailed near Kota Junction earlier today. No casualties have been reported so far and rescue operation is underway. More details are awaited.
(Published 06 January 2024, 02:22 IST)