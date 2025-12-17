Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bringing down debt will be key focus in 2026-27, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

According to data presented by the Finance Ministry in Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, debt as a ratio of GSDP is estimated to be 35% or more in the current fiscal in at least 11 states.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 December 2025, 09:09 IST
India NewsNirmala Sitharamanfiscal

Follow us on :

Follow Us