BRS MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident

Tributes started pouring for the late BRS MLA after the news of her demise. The President of BRS party Kalvakuntla Taraka Rama Rao posted on his X handle "Rest in peace Lasya".

The Chief Minister of the state A Revanth Reddy wrote, "The untimely death of Cantonment legislator Lasya Nandita left me deeply shocked. I had a close relationship with Nandita's father Swargiya Sayanna. He passed away in the same month last year... It is very sad that Nandita also died suddenly in the same month. My deepest condolences to their family...I pray to God to rest her soul in peace"